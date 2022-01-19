Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.65

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.65 and last traded at $89.65, with a volume of 2413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Colon purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 141,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 126,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,427,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $3,573,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

