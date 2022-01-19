Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE NHK traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,638. Nighthawk Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$66.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.88.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 82,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,831,642 shares in the company, valued at C$12,831,642. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 307,000 shares of company stock worth $292,760.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

