NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Increased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NIKE by 61.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,586,000 after acquiring an additional 195,635 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.83. 38,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,266,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $235.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.