Nimiq Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $33.22 million and $1.13 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,889.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.65 or 0.07444974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.76 or 0.00328876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.91 or 0.00887840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00075637 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.90 or 0.00484360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.46 or 0.00263684 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,450,758,339 coins and its circulating supply is 8,836,508,339 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

