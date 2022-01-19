Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,258 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $5,802,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,912,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,343,000 after purchasing an additional 271,470 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,302,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day moving average of $136.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

