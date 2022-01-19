Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 280 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,704,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $518.17 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.23 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $642.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

