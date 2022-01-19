Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 451 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP opened at $445.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.