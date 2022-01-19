Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 690 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after buying an additional 242,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,688,274,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,653,000 after buying an additional 109,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $170.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.07. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.20 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

