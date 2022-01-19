Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,873 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,803,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after buying an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,434,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

