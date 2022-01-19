Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 718 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after buying an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after buying an additional 674,553 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $242.32 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

