Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock opened at $1,477.75 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,686.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,772.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,998.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.