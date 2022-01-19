Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.