Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.11 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $47,274,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.