Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $163.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.52.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

