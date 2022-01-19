Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.84.

NYSE BURL opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.64 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

