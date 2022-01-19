Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

