Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $7.52 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 33.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after acquiring an additional 182,910 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 17.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $464,734,000 after acquiring an additional 173,748 shares during the last quarter. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $69,694,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 16.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,591 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $383.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.70. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

