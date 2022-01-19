Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth $681,422,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 628,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Twitter by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,920,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $338,547,000 after purchasing an additional 261,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. dropped their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.74.

Shares of TWTR opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -155.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

