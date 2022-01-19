Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.