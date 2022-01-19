Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 582 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIVB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $668.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $435.77 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $705.41 and its 200-day moving average is $648.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

