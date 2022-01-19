Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 584 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $239.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

