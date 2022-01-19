Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 6,171 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. BOKF NA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,953,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 32,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 187,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,831 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

