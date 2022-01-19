Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of KLA by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $412.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.67. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.48.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

