Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 12,677 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,677 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.07% of Newell Brands worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Newell Brands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

