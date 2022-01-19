Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 4,843 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,190 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Amundi bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,024,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 152.5% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after buying an additional 560,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $437,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,982 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

