Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 9,214 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,546 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.68.

Shares of NXPI opened at $217.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $156.02 and a one year high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.83 and a 200 day moving average of $211.73.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

