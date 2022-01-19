NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 39.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 28.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.25 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.