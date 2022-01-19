NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $848,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SF opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

