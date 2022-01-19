NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,156 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Chemed by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 167,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,438 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chemed by 883.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 44,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Chemed by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chemed by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Chemed stock opened at $478.86 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $502.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

