Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Research analysts at Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:LEE traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 237.32%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

