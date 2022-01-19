Noir Price Down 46.1% Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Noir has a market capitalization of $120,171.45 and approximately $235.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00198690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00039030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00413623 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00068102 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,467,105 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

