Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,446,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,232.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDXF opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.

Get Nordex alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nordex in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.