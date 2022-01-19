Norfolk Southern (NSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $275.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.77. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $230.15 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.