North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4,757.49

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,757.49 ($64.91) and traded as low as GBX 4,588.58 ($62.61). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 4,670 ($63.72), with a volume of 4,664 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,757.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,795.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £638.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2.01.

About North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.