Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Up 26.3% in December

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.03. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 191,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

NTIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

