Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend by 44.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $6.40 on Wednesday, hitting $125.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.81. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

