Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 36,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $25,425.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Northrim BanCorp stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.73. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

