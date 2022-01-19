Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.21

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.21 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.08). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 5,414 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The firm has a market cap of £13.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.07.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

