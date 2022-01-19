NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Up 6.6%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) shares shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.12. 54,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,044,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $212,509.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 430,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,722 in the last ninety days. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 130,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 237,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

