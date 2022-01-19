NS Partners Ltd Acquires 181,362 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1,563.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,962 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 181,362 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $14,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,878,000 after buying an additional 746,334 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 481,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $32,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDB stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,426. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

