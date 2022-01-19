NS Partners Ltd Acquires 455,562 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 128.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,562 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,562 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.17% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $16,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $89,000. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. 2,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,618. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $654.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

