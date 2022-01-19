NS Partners Ltd Boosts Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.7% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $53,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,215 shares of company stock worth $178,291,695 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.34. 198,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,489,049. The stock has a market cap of $899.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.82. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.72 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.