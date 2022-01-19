NS Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,632 shares during the quarter. Yandex accounts for 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.09% of Yandex worth $26,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YNDX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Yandex by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after buying an additional 2,232,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth approximately $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 26.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 82.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,298,000 after acquiring an additional 987,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 373.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,252,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Shares of Yandex stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,021. Yandex has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

