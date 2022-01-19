NS Partners Ltd Buys 741 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $23,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,503,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.75. 1,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,687. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

