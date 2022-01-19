NS Partners Ltd Has $10.10 Million Stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.52% of ACM Research worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $275,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $1,832,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $6,476,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 0.57. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

