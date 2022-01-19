NS Partners Ltd Has $18.06 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of VeriSign worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,099,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 130,450 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in VeriSign by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in VeriSign by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in VeriSign by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,133,000 after acquiring an additional 152,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,587,000 after buying an additional 193,737 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $222.02. 991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,172. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.60 and its 200-day moving average is $226.39.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total value of $137,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,781 shares of company stock worth $10,140,107 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

