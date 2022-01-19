NS Partners Ltd Has $25.96 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $25,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 54.8% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

CCI stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.85. The company had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.24. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

