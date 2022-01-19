NS Partners Ltd Has $54.54 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $54,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $17.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $555.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $631.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.62. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $359.33 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.10.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

