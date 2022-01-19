NS Partners Ltd Raises Stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,977 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.77% of 21Vianet Group worth $18,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.