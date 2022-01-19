NS Partners Ltd Sells 565 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.01. 9,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,457. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

